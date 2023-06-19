Messi Fan Trespasses Football Field To Hug Star During Friendly, Gets 1-Year Ban From Stadium

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Messi Fan Trespasses Football Field & Hugs Him, Given 1 Year Ban From Stadium

On 15 June (Thursday), Argentina and Australia held a friendly match at the Worker’s Stadium in Beijing, China. While Argentina won the game 2-0, this Messi fan won an even bigger achievement for himself.

Midway through the game, a Chinese fan donning Messi’s iconic jersey ran down to the pitch to hug the legend himself.

While the fan was eventually caught by security, he still had a huge smile plastered on his face.

Subsequently, the fan was also given a one-year ban from entering stadiums for sports events, though we suspect he isn’t too depressed.

Fan runs into the football field to give a hug to Messi

The friendly match between Argentina and Australia took place on 15 June (Thursday) at the Worker’s Stadium in Beijing, China.

As always, the star of the show was Lionel Messi from Argentina. Besides Argentina winning with a 2-0 scoreline, Messi himself also managed to score his fastest-ever goal 79 seconds into the game.

However, besides Messi, there was someone else who managed to capture the attention of everyone in the stadium.

According to Chinese outlet Global Times, an 18-year-old surnamed Di took a leap of faith, and jumped down from his seat in the stands. Sprinting with all his might, he ran straight towards his idol.

While a few security guards attempted to catch him, they were not as fast as Di. Eventually, the young fan managed to run to Messi and give him a short hug.

Afterwards, he waved his hands in the air, with the entire stadium cheering and supporting him.

Gave a high-five to Argentina’s goalkeeper Martinez

Besides interacting with just one star, Di managed to kill two birds with one stone.

As he continued to run away from the security guards, he even managed to give Argentina’s star goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez a high-five.

Eventually, the security guards managed to catch him. They then dragged him out of the field, holding him by his arms and legs.

Despite getting caught, Di had the brightest smile plastered on his face. After all, he had just met a football legend.

Boy banned from entering stadiums hosting similar sports events for a year

According to Global Times, the police subsequently detained the boy and banned him from entering stadiums hosting such sports events for 12 months.

CNN reported that Di has accepted his punishment, and has also offered an apology to the police.

He also apologised to his hero, saying, “Messi, I’m sorry… I’m really sorry to meet you this way. I really wanted your autograph, but they were chasing me, so I didn’t ask for it.”

While it must have been thrilling for him to meet his idol in such a way, such behaviour is definitely not encouraged.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to meet Messi again legally.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @runews on Twitter and @beinsportsusa on TikTok.