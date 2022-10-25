Metal Plates Fall From Lorry On Nicoll Highway, Causing Massive Traffic Jam Outside Tunnel Entrance

Metal Plates Fall From Lorry At Nicoll Highway On 24 Oct, Tunnel Closed For Repair Works

On Monday (24 Oct) afternoon, heavy metal plates fell from a lorry at Nicoll Highway’s entrance to Kallang–Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

According to The Straits Times (ST), the road was damaged by the incident and was closed from about 5pm.

This led to a massive traffic jam outside the entrance of the KPE tunnel.

Fallen metal plates lead to jam at Nicoll Highway

At about 4.52pm on Monday (24 Oct), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared on Twitter that there was an obstacle on KPE towards Tampines Expressway (TPE) at Nicoll Highway Entrance.

Heavy metal plates had fallen from a lorry and damaged the road, reported ST. From about 5pm, the Nicoll Highway entrance was closed.

Due to the closure, long lines of vehicles were spotted outside the entrance, causing major congestion.

Some cars were also seen travelling in the opposite direction, supposedly trying to turn out of the area.

Some speculated that parts of the tunnel had collapsed, but there was no truth to this statement.

Nicoll Highway entrance reopened on 25 Oct

At 12.12am on Tuesday (25 Oct), LTA posted a tweet informing the public that the Nicoll Highway entrance to KPE had reopened as road works were completed.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

