Airstrike on Doha by Israel was ‘a blatant violation’ of Qatar’s sovereignty: MFA

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has said that Israel’s recent airstrike on Doha, the capital of Qatar, was an “egregious and dangerous” action.

The ministry’s criticism came in a statement on Wednesday (10 Sept) that described the move as “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar”.

Israel airstrike on Doha undermines ceasefire negotiations: MFA

MFA noted that Qatar was making “tireless efforts” to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

Thus, the airstrike on Tuesday (9 Sept) was “an egregious and dangerous action that undermines ongoing negotiations”, it said, adding:

Singapore stands in solidarity with Qatar.

Vivian Balakrishnan reiterates MFA view on Israel airstrike on Doha

In a separate press statement, MFA said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had received a call from Mr Gideon Moshe Sa’ar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, on Wednesday.

During the call, Dr Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore’s view on the Doha airstrike, strongly urging Israel “not to take any unilateral actions to change the status quo” which would undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

In fact, he expressed the hope that Israel and the Palestinian Authority would return to direct negotiations towards the two-state solution.

Vivian Balakrishnan expresses concern over Gaza humanitarian crisis

Dr Balakrishnan also reiterated Singapore’s grave concern about the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He urged Israel to ensure the “immediate, swift, and unimpeded” delivery of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, emphasising that Israel’s “excessive military action” since the Hamas attack on 7 Oct 2023 has exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation there.

It has also prolonged the suffering of innocent Gaza civilians, he said.

Thus, he conveyed Singapore’s “serious concerns” about Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza.

‘This has gone too far’

A number of Singapore Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed concern about Israel’s airstrike on Doha in Facebook posts.

Ms Hazlina Abdul Halim (East Coast GRC) said it had “gone too far” and condemed “acts of terrorism” and “cowardly attacks”.

She also described the attacks as “sovereignty blatantly violated, thousands of lives lost, and negotiations derailed”, adding:

We call out the disregard of humanity, breach of international law, and lack of basic decency.

She sent her thoughts and prayers to Qatar and Gaza, noting that Singaporeans “regardless of race, language, or religion” had shared their pain and outrage with her.

Thus, she has already filed several questions on this for the next parliamentary sitting.

‘Not more violence, but respect for sovereignty’

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) said the airstrike was a “reprehensible violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law that could “erode trust in international norms” and make the world less secure, including for small nations.

The move was “especially troubling” as Qatar had been brokering regional diplomacy, he noted, adding:

What the world needs now is not escalation but de-escalation; not more violence, but respect for sovereignty and a return to dialogue.

‘Unacceptable, heinous and a deep travesty’

Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi (Nee Soon GRC) described the airstrike as “unacceptable, heinous and a deep travesty”, pointing out that Qatar was a mediator between both sides who had wanted a peaceful outcome.

However, the strike meant that the country was “disregarded, infringed upon and disrespected” in its own territory, an action that “flies far and wide from any suggestion or intent of wanting peace by Israel”, he charged.

Instead, the strike “makes a mockery” of collective peace efforts, he said, adding:

Peace can only come when both sides express it in their actions and not just their words.

‘Thoughts are with our Qatari friends’

Like the others, Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) also noted that Qatar is a mediator nation which is trying to broker peace.

His thoughts were with those in Qatar, including his colleagues and clients of his law firm in Doha.

He had visited the office “several times”, he said.

Israel airstrike on Doha condemned by multiple countries

Israel’s airstrike on Doha targeted the senior leadership of Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.

It claimed that before the strike, measures were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.

But the attack was condemned by multiple countries, with Qatar calling it “cowardly” and a violation of international law.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and adding:

Everyone must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.

Also read: S’porean couple helps 120 people evacuate to safety after being caught in Israel airstrike

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ADindianews on X.