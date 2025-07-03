S’porean couple helps 120 people evacuate to safety after being caught in Israel airstrike

Singaporean couple helps 120 evacuate amid Israeli airstrike chaos

An airstrike hit Israel while a Singaporean couple was on their third day of a humanitarian mission there, as tensions between the country and Iran erupted into armed conflict.

Architectural designer Rudy Taslim and businesswoman Lam Baoyan, both 41, were in Jerusalem as speakers at a Go Nations conference organised by World Trumpet Mission.

When crisis struck, the calm couple helped 120 stranded individuals from different countries evacuate to safety, reported Shin Min Daily News.

They drew on the experience of their wartime rescue work in Ukraine and leveraged their contacts to execute the mass evacuation.

Singaporean couple caught in airstrike

Recounting the incident, the couple said that they were on a bus with other conference delegates from Jerusalem to the Jordan River on 13 Jun when missiles exploded in the distance, shaking the bus windows continuously.

Israel then alerted everyone to a state of emergency, urging them to seek shelter at home or in underground bunkers.

After receiving the alert, their local guide followed protocol and headed to a nearby underground bunker.

According to media reports, Israel launched an airstrike on Iran that day, triggering the conflict.

Couple spent night in war zone

After the siren stopped sounding about half an hour later, the group checked into their accommodation in the city of Nazareth.

By nightfall, most of the guests had already sought refuge at the hotel’s underground bunker as the conflict raged on.

However, Baoyan and Rudy remained in their hotel room as they wanted to save space for the elderly and children.

After witnessing a rocket attack, they went down to the bunker to check on the people there.

They urged people in the bunker to stay away from windows to prevent injuries.

The couple also advised everyone to carry water and phones in case the building collapsed, so they could seek help and stay hydrated.

It was reported that there were 120 people in the underground bunker from 18 different countries.

Despite the risks, the couple relied on their contact to arrange visas and routes for the mass evacuation to Egypt.

Arranged visas and escape route for 120 people

Speaking to Salt&Light, the couple said that some of the individuals doubted them but eventually chose to follow along for the 18-hour bus ride to the embassy in Egypt.

Their difficulties would not end there, as by the time they arrived at 7pm, the embassy was closed.

After making some calls and arranging special evacuation visas for those in their group, they all took an eight-hour bus ride to the international airport, where the group finally felt a sense of relief.

Looking back, Baoyan said the experience still feels surreal.

She believes that in times of crisis, the “Singapore spirit” shines through, and with humility and sincerity, trust and unity naturally follow.

“During war, people have many views, but Singaporeans show pragmatism and humility, gaining trust through actions,” she said.

Now that they are safely back home, the couple plans to return to Ukraine to continue their rescue work after National Day.

The couple has spent 13 years doing post-war relief — 10 years in Africa and three years in Ukraine.

During the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine war, Baoyan, Rudy, and 11 other Singaporeans aided Ukrainian refugees in Germany, helping them find housing, education, and support.

After traveling widely, the couple appreciates how Singapore, though small, has steadily grown.

“I believe peace should never be taken for granted. Singapore was built gradually over 60 years, a sentiment deeply felt by the founding generation,” said Baoyan.

