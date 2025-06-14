Explosions & smoke in Tel Aviv as Iran retaliates against Israeli strikes

Explosions litter Tel Aviv as Iran retaliates against Israeli strikes

After Israel launched an attack on Iran on Friday (14 June) that killed multiple top generals and scientists, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes into Tel Aviv the very same day.

Air raid sirens echoed across the country as missiles struck urban areas. Multiple countries have called for both Iran and Israel to de-escalate the situation.

According to Reuters, at least two people have been critically injured by the attack, with over 40 receiving injuries so far.

Footage of Tel Aviv missile strikes posted online

The Israeli military said Iran had fired fewer than 100 missiles, with most falling short or being intercepted. However, footage shared online shows multiple missiles striking urban residential areas.

Reuters reports that several buildings were struck, including an apartment building.

A photo shared by retired American Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner, who was in Tel Aviv for its Pride event, showed Israeli missile defence intercepting the Iranian strike.

‘Quiet’ night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/cQpDWyvVKg — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 13, 2025

CNN pundit Scott Jennings also posted a clip showing missiles being intercepted right above where he resided.

Just now above me in Tiberias, Israel. Missile intercepts pic.twitter.com/qvuqEnteUt — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 13, 2025

However, other clips showed missiles slipping through Israel’s defence and striking buildings in the heart of Tel Aviv. The missiles caused massive explosions amid the sound of air raid sirens.

Several photos and videos also show the aftermath of the attack, as several buildings were levelled by the strikes.

Israel leadership vows to continue operation until ‘this threat is removed’

Speaking to the public, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would continue its military operations “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat”.

Part of Israel’s missile strikes on Friday targeted Iran’s main nuclear facility in Natanz.

Although Iran has claimed that its nuclear program was strictly for civilian purposes, the UN nuclear watchdog concluded that Iran had violated its non-proliferation obligations on Thursday (12 June), just one day before the attack.

World leaders have called for both countries to de-escalate the situation.

“Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail,” said UN chief António Guterres on X.

“I urge all parties to act with maximum restraint and work to de-escalate the situation,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

However, explosions were reported in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Saturday (14 June) as Iran launched a fresh salvo of missiles.

