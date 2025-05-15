Boy in China dubbed ‘Mickey Mouse’ due to skin condition, recovers after successful operation

Boy in China gets operation for skin condition that gave him ‘Mickey Mouse’ nickname

A three-year-old boy in China who was cruelly nicknamed “Mickey Mouse” due to two large balloon-like growths on either side of his head has finally undergone surgery to remove them, and is now on the road to recovery.

According to HK01, the child from Fujian was born with a rare congenital skin condition that posed a cancer risk.

To treat it, doctors had to stretch his skin using expanders, resulting in two bulging growths that made him the subject of ridicule and unwanted stares.

Nicknamed ‘Mickey Mouse’ for skin condition

Although her pregnancy was smooth and uneventful, the boy’s mother became alarmed when he was born with congenital naevus, an abnormal skin condition commonly seen as large moles or birthmarks.

The condition is caused by a genetic mutation and, in some cases, can develop into skin cancer.

Out of concern that the condition would result in cancer, the mother opted to have the moles removed.

“Even though I gave birth to him, I did not give him good skin,” she said in remorse. “I wish to cure him.”

To safely remove the birthmarks, doctors had to gradually stretch the surrounding skin using special expanders inserted under the scalp.

Over time, these created two large, swollen protrusions on either side of the boy’s head, leading others to mockingly compare him to Disney’s Mickey Mouse.

Boy became uncomfortable with people staring

The unusual appearance quickly drew unwanted attention. Strangers would stare, whisper, and point, making the boy uncomfortable every time he stepped outdoors.

“He often just sat in his stroller with the canopy covered,” his mother lamented. However, they persevered with the treatment.

Thankfully, the boy has since undergone a six-hour operation to remove both the expanders and the affected skin. The procedure was successful, and the little one woke up smiling.

The boy was even reported to have said that he wanted to earn money to buy his mum lipstick.

