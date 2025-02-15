Toddler in China burns mouth while eating hotpot, develops severe skin ulcers days later

Boy develops skin ulcers days after burning mouth while eating hotpot

A three-year-old boy from Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, suffered severe skin ulcers after burning his mouth while eating hotpot with his family.

The boy’s father said that after the hotpot burn, blisters formed around his son’s mouth.

Although the wound was reportedly releasing fluids, the family was initially not too concerned.

However, within two to three days, the boy’s condition worsened, and he developed ulcer-like wounds on his face, chest, and back resembling severe burns.

Condition caused by Staphylococcus bacteria on his skin

A local doctor explained that the boy was suffering from Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome (SSSS), likely due to the presence of Staphylococcus bacteria on his skin.

The burn injury on his mouth created an entry point for the bacteria, leading to a widespread infection.

According to dermatologists, SSSS is a severe but rare skin disorder where the epidermis (outer skin layer) detaches in large pieces, giving the appearance of burns.

It is typically seen in children younger than five years old, with those between two to three years old being the most commonly afflicted.

Initial infection starts from the ears, eyes, throat, or infected wounds.

Apart from the characteristic blisters, patients may also first exhibit lethargy and develop a fever.

With prompt medical treatment through antibiotics, those with SSSS may make a full recovery within two weeks.

Individuals with skin injuries should seek immediate medical attention at any sign of infection, as early treatment can prevent serious complications.

