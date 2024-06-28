Mid Valley Megamall escalator collapses after loud ‘explosion’, no injuries reported

Mid Valley Megamall escalator collapses after loud ‘explosion’

At around 2:30pm on 28 June, an escalator at the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur collapsed after mall-goers reported a loud ‘explosion’.

According to a post on Xiaohongshu, people on the escalator then quickly ran away after hearing the loud noise.

A bystander who witnessed the incident also reported seeing something ‘pop’ at the top of the escalator.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Cause of malfunction is unclear

Photos and videos of the broken escalator are being circulated on social media.

From these images and clips, it appears that the malfunction affected the top steps of the escalator.

However, the cause of the malfunction has not been confirmed by officials yet.

An image on Xiaohongshu showed that the affected escalator was one connecting the first and second floors of the mall.

No injuries after escalator malfunctions at Mid Valley Megamall

According to witness accounts, nobody was injured in the mishap.

However, as one netizen noted in the comments section, there may have been injuries if the escalator had collapsed during peak hours.

Nonetheless, one individual who was about to get on the escalator said they were still shaken from the incident.

They also warned others to be careful when using escalators, especially headphone users who may be listening to loud music.

Also read: Man Loses Balance On Clementi MRT Escalator & Falls On 2 Others, All 3 Conveyed To Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Xiahongshu and Xiaohongshu.