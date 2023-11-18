Migrant Worker Cries Over Father’s Death During Grab Ride To KL Airport, Driver Consoles Him

Grab Driver Consoles Migrant Worker Crying Over Father’s Passing

Commutes on ride-sharing vehicles and taxis tend to be transactional, with both drivers and passengers keeping to themselves.

In Malaysia, a Grab driver and passenger broke the mould when the latter started crying in the back of the car.

The passenger, a migrant worker from India, then shared that he had just lost his father that morning.

In response to the man’s story, the driver listened patiently and consoled him during the journey.

Passenger cries during trip to KLIA

TikTok user Joe or @joeoh333 first posted the footage of the wholesome encounter on 7 Nov.

In the caption, he explained that they had been on the way to the Kuala Lumpur Airport (KLIA) when the passenger started crying.

As it turns out, he had just lost his father earlier that morning.

The passenger could be seen quietly wiping the tears from his eyes in the backseat.

After noticing the distraught man, the driver struck up a conversation to lighten the mood.

He asked the man in his car about his family and found out that he was the only son.

Despite the language barrier, the passenger also shared more about his relationship with his late father.

With a wry smile, he said that his father used to bother him to get married.

His family back home also struggled with money due to his father’s illness.

Grab driver offers kind words to sad migrant worker

When the conversation came to a natural pause though, the chatty passenger couldn’t stop his tears.

“I [thought] he was okay but he suddenly started crying,” wrote the driver in his video caption. “I didn’t know how to help him.”

Joe then shared that the migrant worker had not seen his father for many years.

After driving in silence for a while, the passenger said that without money, there would be many problems.

Joe agreed and apologised to him, feeling guilty over being able to eat and sleep comfortably when others were suffering.

In his parting words, the driver consoled the sniffling passenger.

“It’s okay brother, I think your father knows that you tried your best,” he assured.

Despite the tragedy, the man seemed to have a plan — he’d fly to India to settle matters with his mother, after which he’d come back to Malaysia.

Kudos to the Grab driver for offering his words of support, even to a total stranger.

Hopefully, the migrant worker will find peace with his family before returning to work.

