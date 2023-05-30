Migrant Worker Wins S$18,888 At Squid Game-Inspired S’pore Company Event, Bows & Cries In Gratitude

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Migrant Worker Wins S$18,888 Prize Money At Squid Game-Like Company D&D

One very lucky migrant worker from India was left kneeling and in tears after learning he had won a life-changing amount of money at a company event in Singapore.

A video on TikTok shows the moving moment when 42-year-old Selvam Arumugam was announced as the recipient of S$18,888.

@emceebotakkai *edit* 1+ years of salary and not 2! 👍 Imagine winning $18,888 at your company’s dnd! one of the biggest i ever given out and to a very deserving and sensible man who ask his boss to safekeep his money. love it!! Congrats to Pollisum Group for giving out more than 100k in cash to all employees with everyone walking home with at least $188. ♬ original sound – emceebotakkai – emceebotakkai

He had scored the prize money by emerging victorious in a series of challenges inspired by the popular Netflix K-drama ‘Squid Game’.

With his new windfall, Mr Selvam plans to buy land and build a house for his family back home.

Engineering company has Squid Game-themed D&D

According to a media release, heavy lift and transport company Pollisum Engineering had its annual dinner and dance (D&D) last Saturday (27 May).

The event included a series of Squid Game-inspired matches, such as the infamous ‘Red Light, Green Light’ challenge.

To match the theme, the attendees wore tracksuit jackets with numbers similar to the iconic green ones in the show.

There was even a giant ball full of specimen banknotes hanging from a crane.

And of course, guards in their signature red jumpsuits and masks with symbols on them.

Thankfully, unlike the drama, nobody was actually hurt and just had loads of fun.

But nobody had a better time than Mr Selvam, especially at the end of the night.

Migrant worker wins S$18,888, plans to build house for family

The press release notes that Mr Selvam, who’s part of the company’s lifting team, “showcased determination and perseverance and successfully won all the games until the finish line”.

Because of this, he walked away with the grand prize money of S$18,888.

A representative from Pollisum Engineering explained to MS News that only 35 lucky employees were randomly chosen to participate in the games, so Mr Selvam can certainly count his lucky stars.

When the emcee revealed him as the winner, he was clearly emotional.

Mr Selvam fell to his knees in front of the company’s managing director and group chairman, bowing three times and crying tears of joy.

The prize money, which was presented to him in the form of a massive cash bouquet, is reportedly equivalent to 1.5 years’ worth of his salary.

However, Mr Selvam isn’t going to use the money to splurge on himself.

With 17 family members under his care back in India, including his wife, three children, and the families of his late brothers, he intends to purchase a plot of land and build a house for them there.

This will help him to fulfil his “lifelong dream of providing a stable and secure home” for his loved ones.

Company gave out S$100k in prizes

Mr Selvam isn’t the only one who won big that day.

In fact, Pollisum Engineering gave out a staggering S$100,000 worth of prizes.

The second-place winner scored S$8,888, while the third-place prize was S$6,888. Not too shabby either.

Additionally, the company gave out long-term service awards of between S$500 to S$1,500 in cash to several employees.

MS News congratulates Mr Selvam on winning and applauds him for wanting to use the money to better the lives of his family.

That said, we also hope that he keeps a little bit so he can treat himself to something nice. He deserves it, after all.

