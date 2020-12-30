Volunteers Organise Tour Of Singapore’s Landmarks For Migrant Workers

During the holiday season, many of us will take some time off to enjoy leisurely activities with our family.

But for our migrant workers, who are thousands of miles away from home, there is little respite at the end of an extremely challenging year.

In a heartwarming gesture, volunteers decided to take a group of migrant workers to visit iconic Singapore landmarks.

After being in lockdown for months on end, it only seems fitting that the workers get to soak up the festive atmosphere in a city that is their second home.

Migrant workers visit landmarks under festive lights

After a lengthy period of being confined to their dormitories, 165 migrant workers got to board a bus and tour around Singapore on Monday (28 Dec).

The tour brought them to iconic landmarks like Orchard Road, Gardens By the Bay, and Little India, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The tour hoped to give the migrant workers a much needed break from their routine.

And at the same time, they get the chance to take in the breathtaking sights of Singapore adorned with beautiful Christmas lights.

For some of the workers, it was the first time they got to see Marina Bay and her festive lights.

Through interactions, volunteers also realised that some have only just learnt of Marina Bay Sands’ name.

Highlight of the year for some workers

Throughout the tour, spirits were high as the workers got to participate in fun quizzes and sing along to songs.

They were also treated to drinks and snacks, reported ST.

For the migrant workers, this was certainly a night to remember.

According to It’sRainingRaincoats’ Facebook post, some workers even said that it has been their “happiest moment all year”.

Ending the tour on a high, each worker also received a care package with essential items like soap, toothpaste and deodorant.

Plan to organise more tours

This initiative was made possible by It’sRainingRaincoats’ partnership with the Ministry of Manpower. It was supported by the High Commission of India and the Pan Indian Institute of Management Alumni, reported ST.

The High Commissioner of India to Singapore had also joined the tour on Monday (28 Dec) and interacted with the workers.

It’sRainingRaincoats hopes to organise about 20 bus tours in months to come.

This will facilitate the trip for about 650 more workers.

Small gestures go a long way

While many of us will be indulging in holiday festivities this year end, it’s heartening to see how small gestures by volunteers go a long way in touching the hearts of our migrant workers.

Kudos to It’sRainingRaincoats for this meaningful initiative.

If you want to help out and be part of future bus tours, you can also join their WhatsApp group here.

