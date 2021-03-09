Milo Is Back In Japan After 3-Month Hiatus, Available At Tokyo Train Station Kiosk

For most Singaporeans, Milo is a household staple that you can buy almost anywhere – at supermarkets and mamak shops alike.

But unfortunately for folks in Japan, their Milo supply had to endure a 3-month hiatus after surging popularity cleared it out of stock.

Expectedly, many gush over the chocolate malt drink’s comeback in Japan this March — this time even with a Milo-themed kiosk.

Milo pop-up kiosk at Tokyo train station

In viral tweet on 7 Mar, a Japanese commuter alerted the public of a pop-up kiosk selling Milo — the drink that caught all the craze back in Dec 2020.

In just 2 days, the post garnered over 46,000 retweets and 161,000 likes, proving that the Milo fever in Japan is probably far from over.

According to TimeOut Tokyo, the kiosk is on the platform of Machida station along the Odakyu line in Tokyo.

It serves 1 cup at S$2.50 (200 yen), and has people queuing up for a taste of the malty chocolate goodness.

The queue might also be due to the kiosk’s limited operation period, which serves readily-available Milo only from 6 Mar to 30 Apr.

Japanese Milo has fruity flavours

Even though supermarkets in Japan sell the drink’s flavour as it is, the train station kiosk is perhaps feeling more innovative.

On top of the classic powder with milk, it also has Milo with fruity flavours like banana, pineapple and kiwi.

Priced at S$3.70 (300 yen) each, the chocolate drink infused with a fruity taste certainly sounds novel to many of us in Southeast Asia.

We might, however, be open to give it a try, should it come to our shores.

Glad that folks in Japan have Milo back again

After surviving 3 months without Milo, we’re glad that folks there have reunited with the malty drink.

After all, with all the health benefits it seems to have, why would anyone say no to a Milo peng?

