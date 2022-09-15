58 Minced Meat Noodle Stall In Bedok Sees Up To 2.5-Hour Queue Ahead Of Closure

58 Minced Meat Noodle Stall In Bedok South To Close On 30 Sep

Mention bak chor mee (BCM) and Bedok in the same sentence; chances are, popular supper spot Bedok 85 Fengshan Food Centre will come to mind. But when the sun hangs above us in the day, another BCM stall reigns over Bedok.

Located at The Marketplace @ 58 in Bedok South, the stall is known for its soupy rendition of BCM and stands out from the rest with its unique dumplings filled to the brim with spiced minced meat.

Earlier this month, however, it was reported that the stall will be closing come 30 Sep.

Since news broke of its imminent closure, many BCM lovers have been flocking to the stall to have a last taste of its lardy noodles.

The queue at the stall was apparently so long over the past weekend that the waiting time stretched up to 2.5 hours.

Queue for minced meat noodle stall in Bedok lasts up to 2.5 hours

Last Tuesday (6 Sep), an Instagram user shared that 58 Minced Meat Mee located along New Upper Changi Road will be closing on 30 Sep after operating for the last 30 years.

News of the closure was later made known to a larger audience after Sethlui.com posted an article about the announcement on 8 Sep.

Over the weekend that followed, the stall apparently saw a long line of customers hoping to have a taste of their BCM before the stall closes for good.

The Instagram user who first shared about the stall’s imminent closure posted on Saturday (10 Sep) that they spent 2.5 hours queuing at the stall.

Another Facebook user also shared that her mother spent two whole hours queueing on the morning of 10 Sep just to dabao 3 packets of BCM from the stall.

The queue situation looks slightly better on weekdays, as this user spent 40 minutes queueing on Tuesday (13 Sep) morning.

Gregory Leow, a local food blogger, also headed down on the same day and witnessed a long queue that stretched across several lanes in the food centre.

Apparently shuttering due to ageing owners & lack of successor

According to Mr Leow, 58 Minced Meat Mee serves one of the best soupy BCM in Singapore.

However, its owners have apparently been unsuccessful in finding a successor to their business.

As age is also catching up, the stall will be closing for good come 30 Sep.

If you plan on heading down to have a taste of 58 Minced Meat Mee’s legendary BCM, be sure to do so by the end of the month.

Here are the deets:

58 Minced Meat Mee

Address: 58 New Upper Changi Rd, #01-151, Singapore 461058

Opening hours: 6am-2pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday (Closed on Monday, Wednesday & Friday)

Nearest MRT: Tanah Merah Station

Have a final taste of the legendary Bak Chor Mee

Not everyone may enjoy queueing, but if people are willing to wait over two hours just for some noodles, you can bet that the wait is worth it.

There’s still a little more than two weeks left before the stall’s closure.

Why not jio some friends or family for a visit soon, to have a final taste of the legendary BCM.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Facebook