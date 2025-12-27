MINDEF releases AI content for Christmas, draws mixed reactions with some calling it ‘slop’

MINDEF’s AI video on TikTok shows snow-covered CMPB

A video posted on the official TikTok page of Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has sparked online debate for its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The clip, which was posted on Christmas Day (25 Dec), depicted a man skiing down a staircase of a snow-covered Central Manpower Base (CMPB) building.

After landing a jump at the base of the stairs, the man says in Singlish, “Wah, it’s really snowing in Singapore!”.

“See behind me, the new CMPB is all covered in snow! Can ski some more.”

The video was captioned, “Season’s greetings from the new CMPB at Bukit Gombak! Haters will say it’s AI.”

MINDEF also posted a picture of a snow-covered CMPB building on Facebook, with a similar “Haters will say it’s AI” caption.

‘AI slop’: Netizens question use of AI and approval process

While some viewers found the festive post amusing, others criticised the video, questioning how it was approved on an official government account.

On TikTok, creators are required to indicate if content is AI-generated through a disclosure checkbox, which some commenters noted was not selected for the video.

MINDEF has not publicly responded to the comments at the time of writing.

MINDEF video features CMPB at Bukit Gombak

The TikTok prominently features the new CMPB at Bukit Gombak, which is located opposite Cashew MRT station.

According to a MINDEF news release, the new CMPB opened on 14 Oct 2025.

The integrated hub is designed as a one-stop centre for national service (NS)-related administrative matters, including medical screenings, enlistment procedures and personal kit replacements.

Public amenities and NS facilities under one roof

Apart from NS administrative services, the building features a host of public amenities.

Facilities include:

A 700-seat foodcourt operated by Timbre+ with about 20 stalls

A childcare centre

Football field

Fitness zone

500m running trail open to the public

300m sheltered all-weather running track

SAF’s second Regional Health Hub

The 300m sheltered all-weather running track housed in the CMPB will also allow NSmen to complete their IPPT runs on-site.

Also read: 3 new cases of suspected fraudulent bulk orders by ‘MINDEF/SAF personnel’, fake purchase orders used

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Defence on TikTok and Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF) on Facebook.