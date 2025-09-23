3 new cases of suspected fraudulent bulk orders by ‘MINDEF/SAF personnel’, fake purchase orders used

MINDEF warns public of fraudulent bulk orders by individuals claiming to be MINDEF/SAF personnel

The recent spate of bulk order scams does not seem to have abated despite the publicity, as three new suspected cases have emerged.

All of the orders were made by individuals claiming to be from the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) or the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

‘Procurement orders’ used for suspected fraudulent bulk orders

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (23 Sept) night, MINDEF said it had been alerted to the three new cases.

While the scammers in previous cases reportedly contacted the businesses over the phone or WhatsApp, the latest ones involved falsified procurement orders.

A copy of one of these fake orders was dated 18 Sept and was titled “Purchase order for event catering”.

It had a letterhead with the MINDEF and SAF logos, but an address along Beach Road that does not seem to correspond to any military installation.

It was also signed by a “Staff Sergeant Mr Tan Boon Siong” who was supposedly the “Manager of Procurement Office” for SAF and MINDEF.

Suspected fraudulent bulk orders should be reported to the police

MINDEF urged members of the public and all businesses to stay vigilant for fraudulent bulk orders.

Any suspicious activities should be reported to the police, it said.

Those with suspicions may also visit the ScamShield website, call the 24/7 anti-scam helpline at 1799, or download and use the Enhanced ScamShield app.

6 people arrested so far

A total of six people have been arrested so far — three men, one woman and a teenage boy and girl — for their suspected involvement in similar fake bulk order scams.

One of them, a 22-year-old Sri Lankan woman named Rajadi Rajasinghe Manamendra Patabadilage Vishwa Madavi, has been charged in court. She is accused of disclosing her DBS bank account login password to an unknown person for an illegal purpose.

A 16-year-old boy also allegedly did the same thing, while a 28-year-old man allegedly allowed the syndicate to use his Singpass credentials in exchange for money. The remaining three allegedly helped unknown individuals subscribe to phone lines, some of which were linked to the bulk order scams.

MINDEF said in a Facebook post on 14 Sept that it was aware of seven such cases at the time and had made police reports about them.

At least five cases were reported since 4 Sept, with total losses of at least S$32,000, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Businesses that had come forward are:

Additionally, at least three more businesses have been targeted by bulk order scams involving individuals impersonating a staff member from Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS).

