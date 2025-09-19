3 more people arrested over bulk order scams, including 17-year-old girl

Trio allegedly facilitated bulk order scams on the instructions of a syndicate: SPF

Three more people have been arrested over the recent spate of bulk order scams where individuals claimed to be from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

One of them is a 17-year-old girl, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Friday (19 Sept) quoted by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

SPF conducted simultaneous raids at 3 locations

The trio were arrested during raids on Thursday and Friday (18 to 19 Sept), SPF said.

They were conducted by police officers from the Commercial Affairs Department’s Anti-Scam Command and the Central Police Division.

The simultaneous operations took place in the vicinities of Bukit Batok West, Fernvale Lane and Northshore Drive.

Trio allegedly facilitated bulk order scams for syndicate

The trio had facilitated the bulk order scams on the instructions of a scam syndicate, according to preliminary investigations.

One of them, a 28-year-old man, allegedly allowed the syndicate to use his Singpass credentials in exchange for money.

Those convicted of disclosing their Singpass credentials to facilitate an offence face up to three years in prison and/or a fine.

The 17-year-old girl, as well as a 21-year-old man, allegedly helped unknown individuals subscribe to phone lines.

Some of these phone lines were linked to the bulk order scams, SPF said.

Those who knowingly provide a fraudulently registered SIM card to another person to facilitate a crime for any gain may be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to S$10,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

6 people arrested for bulk order scams so far

The latest arrests bring to six the total number of people nabbed so far over the recent bulk order scams.

The first three were arrested during raids on 15 and 16 Sept, SPF said on Tuesday.

They are a 16-year-old boy, a 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, with the younger duo allegedly relinquishing their bank accounts to the syndicate for money.

The man allegedly helped unknown individuals subscribe to phone lines, some of which were linked to the bulk order scams.

22-year-old Sri Lankan woman charged in court

The 22-year-old woman was the first to be charged in court on Wednesday (17 Sept), reported CNA.

Rajadi Rajasinghe Manamendra Patabadilage Vishwa Madavi, a Sri Lankan, was accused of disclosing her DBS bank account login password to an unknown person for an illegal purpose.

The prosecution said her bank account had received “large amounts of funds” and was used in connection with bulk order scams.

She told the court that she was a student pass holder and would plead guilty to one count under the Computer Misuse Act.

She is set to do so on 1 Oct, and faces up to seven years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$50,000 if convicted.

At least 5 cases since 4 Sept

At least five cases of bulk order scams have been reported since 4 Sept, with total losses of at least S$50,000, SPF said.

Businesses that have come forward are:

While none of these attempts were successful, SCGS has made a police report over the latest incidents.

