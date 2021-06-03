Testing For MINDSville Hougang Residents & Staff Complete With 27 Cases Found

Amid Phase 2 Heightened Alert, new clusters are sprouting more rapidly than ever before.

The Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (MINDS) said on Thursday (3 Jan) that residents at its MINDSville @ Napiri adult disability home (ADH) haven’t left the home since 7 May.

Meanwhile, live-in staff were only able to leave except for essential purposes since the same date.

There are 27 Covid-19 cases at the home as of today.

MINDSville Hougang live-in staff only go out for essential activities

MINDS said in the statement that since Phase 2 Heightened Alert, the home has taken more measures and restrictions.

Among them are daily temperature checks twice a day.

Residents have also not been on outings or home leave since 7 May, and live-in staff haven’t gone out except for essential purposes.

Safe distancing is also a thing, with staggered meal times and activity timings.

Staff also avoid physical and social interaction with other staff.

A full list of measures can be found here.

Visitors not allowed until further notice

Besides working with authorities to ensure all residents and staff are safe, MINDSville will also be closed to all visitors and non-essential services until further notice.

Deep cleaning and disinfection, as well as swab tests, are also complete.

Lawrence Wong calls to take precautions seriously

In a quick update on social media on Thursday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong gave an update on the Covid-19 situation.

He said that the current viral variants are spreading much faster than anything we’ve had to deal with before.

This is causing large clusters to break out easily, ala the MINDSville one.

As such, precautions and safeguards must be taken very seriously.

Staying home as much as possible, working from home, and seeing a doctor if you feel unwell are just some of these.

There’ll be more testing and speeding up of the vaccination programme, he also said.

Ringfencing clusters

At the moment, the origin of the cluster at MINDSville appears unclear.

Given residents and staff have largely not been out since 7 May, the virus may have entered through other means, but this can’t be confirmed.

Regardless, testing is already complete. More vigilance will be needed for sure.

