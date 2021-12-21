Singapore Shop Sells Handmade Mini Cartoon Rice Balls

As Winter Solstice approaches, many of us would look forward to spending time with our loved ones making and eating rice balls, AKA tang yuans (汤圆).

As tasty and as they might be, tang yuans aren’t exactly the best-looking food — most are single-coloured and are as visually appealing as a ping-pong ball.

Looking to address this aesthetic ‘deficiency’, Ah Kiat Frozen Food located in Bedok is offering mini cartoon rice balls that will instantly have kids going cray over them.

Source

From Hello Kitty to Doraemon and even Sally from Line, these tang yuans will add an extra dose of ‘aww’ at the next family gathering.

Mini cartoon rice balls to delight every child

Tang yuans from Ah Kiat Frozen Food come in a variety of iconic characters like Hello Kitty, Doraemon, Donald Duck, and Keroppi.

Source

Guests young and old will likely heave a collective aww at the sight of their friends from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Source

Have kids pick out their favourite characters from the batch and cook them in ginger or peanut soup. Then, watch their faces light up as they blissfully boil the ingredients in the pot.

Source

These rice balls aren’t just cute to look at, but also come with a rather generous amount of filling. Source

Each rice ball by Ah Kiat Frozen Food is handmade with natural food colouring.

Available online

Sadly, the mini rice balls are not available anymore, but it’s never too late to pray for a comeback next year.

Alternatively, Ah Kiat Frozen Food also has large cartoon rice balls that feature the same design but aren’t as smol.

Source

They come in boxes of 15 and cost $16.50 each. There are also 5 sets available, each featuring different cartoon characters.

Perhaps due to the Winter Solstice hype, these larger ones are sold out as well. However, we advise bookmarking the page if you’re keen on getting some for your upcoming CNY gatherings.

Stock up on treats for the holidays

With these adorable tang yuans, your guests’ hearts will be as full as their tummies after the reunion feasts.

Hopefully, more stocks will be available soon, so more of us can be crowned the hippest uncles and aunties.

