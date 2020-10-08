Baker Shares Recipe For Adorable Gudetama Tang Yuan

Long days of staying at home during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ led many to pick up hobbies like baking.

One lady who resorted to baking during her quarantine recently shared pictures of her homemade Gudetama tang yuan on the popular Facebook group, Subtle Asian Cooking.

Source

The Japanese egg’s laziness might be infectious, but these adorable creations are simply too cute for us to resist.

Gudetama tang yuan looks as if he is enjoying a sauna

The lazy egg Sanrio character is just about the most relatable and lovable character there is out there.

So when Jessica Leung shared her Gudetama tang yuans on Facebook, netizens around the world heave a collective aww.

Source

The expressions on the Gudetamas are just so on point he looks like he is blissfully enjoying a sauna as he’s boiling in the pot.

Source

These tang yuans are extremely entertaining to watch as they boil, so you don’t have to worry about the otherwise dreary process.

Baker shares recipe for tang yuans

Nothing comes without work, and these tang yuans are no exception.

To make the Gudetama tang yuan, Jessica used pumpkin dough, plain dough and a black sesame filling. The hearty soup that accompanies the balls is apparently made using ginger and brown sugar.

Source

The hardest step of the process is arguably the shaping of the dough.

After all, it takes skill and time to perfect Gudetama’s signature butt, sluggish poses, and humorously lethargic expressions.

To achieve the groove that acts as Gudetama’s butt cleft, the baker suggests using a toothpick or bamboo skewer.

Source

Just a gentle press and voilà, Gudetama’s signature perky butt appears.

Source

After finishing the shaping of each tang yuan, you can sit back as they reach a boil and ready to be indulged in.

Source

The baker shares her recipe and methods in detail on the Facebook post that you can refer to here.

Those who are more creative can also try coming up with their own version of the Gudetama tang yuan. You can also take a look at the baker’s inspiration here.

A baking challenge to share with friends and family

Gudetama may hate the world outside his shell, but the world certainly loves him.

This Gudetama tang yuan is sure to give the popular old-school dessert a fun twist, elevating the experience for the young ones in the family.

So if you’re looking for an exciting baking endeavour, why not grab your friends and family to embark on this challenge together?

