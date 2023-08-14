Miss Universe Cuts Ties With Indonesia Organiser After Finalists Allegedly Told To Strip, Police Reports Lodged

Miss Universe Severs Contract With Indonesia Chapter After Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

On Saturday (12 Aug), the Miss Universe Organization announced that it is cutting ties with its Indonesian chapter after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced during the latest pageant.

According to CNN, six contestants filed police reports stating that the organisers had subjected them to topless body checks.

Police investigations into the matter are now ongoing.

The upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Malaysia has also been cancelled.

Miss Universe cuts ties with Indonesia franchisee

The Miss Universe Organization announced in a statement via Twitter that it has decided to sever its contract with PT Capella Swastika Karya and its national director Poppy Capella.

It cited the incident in Indonesia as the reason for the termination, adding that “providing a safe place for women is the Miss Universe Organization’s utmost priority”.

However, “the events at this particular pageant are diametrically opposed to everything” they stand for.

As PT Capella Swastika Karya also holds the licence for Miss Universe Malaysia, this year’s pageant will be called off there as well.

However, it will still make arrangements for the Indonesia 2023 winner, Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld, to compete in this year’s Miss Universe final.

Furthermore, the organisation will be evaluating its policies and procedures to avoid similar incidents in the future.

It also apologised to the women who came forward and promised “to do better in the future”.

Investigation into allegations ongoing

The statement comes after several Miss Universe Indonesia contestants came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the organisers.

The Guardian reported that six contestants alleged that they were subjected to “a body check for scars and cellulite” in their underwear in July.

According to AP, this occurred in a room with about 24 people present, including men.

However, the Miss Universe Organization clarified that “there are no measurements such as height, weight, or body dimensions required” to join a pageant.

In addition, five women were purportedly photographed topless in a hotel ballroom.

Hengki Haryadi, the Jakarta police director for general crimes, confirmed the incident.

“These victims feel forced to take off their clothes and pose inappropriately for body checking that traumatised them,” he said.

Inspections of footage from surveillance cameras at the scene are still ongoing.

Investigators will provide psychological assistance to the victims and interview them as well.

Indonesian organiser addresses matter

Ms Capella and Miss Universe Indonesia have since addressed the matter via a statement.

She said that she takes the allegations seriously and will be appointing a lawyer for the oncoming investigation.

Ms Capella also emphasised that she is against any form of violence or sexual harassment, and deeply sympathises with women subjected to it.

She added that she never had knowledge of, ordered, requested or allowed anyone to carry out the body checks.

The Jakarta contest took place from 29 July to 3 Aug to choose the representative for Miss Universe 2023, which will take place in El Salvador on 18 Nov.

