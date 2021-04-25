All 53 Crew Members Of Missing Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala 402 Found Dead

4 days after the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala 402 went missing, search-and-rescue efforts finally led authorities to the location of the vessel.

Unfortunately, they found that no one on board survived. All 53 crew members lost their lives.

Missing Indonesian submarine found on seafloor off Bali

According to The Straits Times, the Indonesian military and navy successfully located the wreckage of KRI Nanggala 402 on the seafloor off Bali island.

This comes after the discovery of debris and oil spill yesterday evening (24 Apr).

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that search teams received images that were later confirmed to be parts of the submarine — it had split into 3 parts.

After obtaining authentic evidence, Indonesian military chief declared in a press conference that the KRI Nanggala 402 sank with all 53 personnel aboard.

Before disappearing, the submarine was part of a torpedo drill on Wednesday (21 Apr). Its last known location was around waters north of Bali island.

Singapore then swiftly deployed a rescue vessel to assist with the search of the missing submarine.

President Joko Widodo sends his condolences

According to Reuters, Indonesian President Joko Widodo sends his condolences to families of the 53 crew members.

Responding to what is believed to be the first major submarine disaster in the country, he was quoted as saying,

All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew.

The navy deduced that the submarine may have experienced a power blackout during the dive. Hence, the crew was unable to resume control and carry out emergency procedures.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to all families of the crew. May the deceased rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Xinhua News Agency via Bloomberg.