Debris From Missing Indonesian Submarine Surface, Search For Crew Continues

Earlier this week, news emerged that an Indonesian submarine had gone missing in waters north of Bali island. Since then, a number of countries – including Singapore – have extended a helping hand in rescue operations.

On Saturday (24 Apr) evening, the Indonesian navy confirmed that they have found debris and oil spill believed to have originated from the KRI Nanggala-402 — the missing submarine.

No bodies nor survivors have been spotted so far.

Rescuers find debris from missing Indonesian submarine

According to The Straits Times (ST), the Indonesian navy has collected items from the area where the submarine went missing. These include a bottle of grease and a sponge from a thermal insulation sheet.

Though this might aid in their search, the Indonesian Navy Chief shared grim news that such items could only come out of the vessel if external pressure was exerted, or if the torpedo launcher was damaged, states Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Rescuers have also found oil spill at the location, further suggesting that the submarine had sunk.

However, they haven’t found any bodies or survivors so far, sparking fears amid theories of oxygen reserves depleting.

Rescuers are now preparing to excavate the submarine from depths of around 850 metres, reports ST.

Search for crew continues

In the early hours of Wednesday (21 Apr), the Indonesian submarine went missing in waters north of Bali with 53 people on board.

The vessel was reportedly conducting a torpedo drill when it lost contact.

Since then, numerous countries have aided with the ongoing rescue operations.

Singapore, for one, deployed a submarine rescue vessel to help locate the missing watercraft and is due to reach the location today (24 Apr).

Our northern neighbour Malaysia has also sent a similar vessel, and is slated to arrive on Sunday (25 Apr).

Hope crew members’ loved ones will be able to find closure

The chances of finding surviving crew members in light of the latest developments may not look promising. Regardless, we’re sure everyone is still hoping for a miracle.

With many teams on board for the rescue mission, perhaps the search for them can happen quicker.

Once they’re found, their loved ones can hopefully find the closure they need to this harrowing incident.

Featured image adapted from BBC News Tiếng Việt on Facebook.