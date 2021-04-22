Singapore Sends Rescue Vessel To Help Indonesian Navy Search For Missing Submarine

Yesterday (21 Apr), troubling news broke that an Indonesian submarine with 53 people on board had gone missing in waters north of Bali island.

The Indonesian navy has since issued a plea for regional countries to help with rescue efforts.

On Thursday (22 Apr) morning, an Indonesian military spokesperson confirmed that Singapore will be sending rescue vessels to help with ongoing operations.

Singapore dispatches rescue vessel on 21 Apr to locate submarine

According to Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Singapore dispatched the MV Swift Rescue – a submarine rescue vessel – on Wednesday (21 Apr) afternoon.

This came shortly after the Republic of Singapore Navy received a request for assistance from their Indonesian military counterparts.

Minister Ng said,

The site for search operations, near Bali, is more than 1,500 km away and waters are deep, which is why MV Swift Rescue sailed off as soon as she could.

The ship is expected to arrive on Saturday (24 Apr), reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Apart from Singapore, Malaysia will also be sending her own rescue vessel – Mega Bukti – which is estimated to arrive a day later on Sunday (25 Apr).

53 people on board Indonesian submarine that went missing

KRI Nanggala 402 – the Indonesian submarine in question – was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of Bali on Wednesday (21 Apr) morning when it went missing.

53 were reportedly on board the vessel.

Later in the morning, an oil spill was seen at the location where the submarine had executed the dive, reports CNA.

According to Jakarta news site VOI, the submarine is one of the oldest submarines in the Indonesian Navy.

Praying for the safety of those on board

Though the tragedy is no doubt distressing, it’s heartening to see countries in the region banding together to offer help.

We pray for the safety of those on board the submarine and hope rescue operations will shed light on the events leading up to the incident.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.