Skeleton retrieved from submerged car in Thailand canal linked to man missing since 2023

Missing man linked to remains found in submerged car

The body of a man who mysteriously vanished in 2023 is believed to have been found in a car submerged in an irrigation canal in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, on Monday (12 Jan).

The discovery has revived a long-running case involving the man, identified as Phatthanasak (name transliterated from Thai), a 61-year-old garage owner.

Passer-by noticed car’s roof sticking out of water in canal

According to Khaosod, a delivery rider who was passing by the canal near Tawaen Beach, Tha Muang Subdistrict, alerted authorities when he noticed the roof of a grey Toyota Vios sticking out of the water.

The water level had dropped due to a reduction in water release from the Mae Klong Dam, making the car visible.

Upon arrival, emergency responders retrieved the vehicle and discovered skeletal remains in the driver’s seat.

Both the front and back windshields were broken.

Authorities confirmed that the car belonged to Mr Phatthanasak after verifying the car’s license plate.

Victim had been missing in 2023

Mr Phatthanasak was reported missing after he failed to return home on 13 Aug 2023.

For nearly two years, his loved ones searched with no leads until earlier this week, when they were asked to verify that the vehicle belonged to their missing family member.

Police believe that Mr Phatthanasak may have lost control of his vehicle while driving along the canal road, causing the car to plunge into the water.

No witnesses to the incident were found, but authorities suspect he was trapped and drowned after the crash.

The family shared that the deceased had no known enemies or personal conflicts.

Case remains under investigation

The skeletal remains will undergo forensic analysis to confirm the identity of the remains and the cause of death.

Although no foul play is suspected, the case remains under investigation.

