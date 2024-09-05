‘It’s giving besties vibes’: PM Lawrence Wong embraces Indian PM Modi for ‘friendship photo’ during latter’s visit to S’pore

PM Lawrence Wong embraces Indian PM Modi in ‘friendship photo’

On Wednesday (4 Sep), India’s Prime Minister (PM), Mr Narendra Modi, docked on Singapore shores for a 2-day official visit.

During this visit, Singapore and India are expected to affirm their partnership on numerous fronts.

He was welcomed by Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong at the Istana.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, PM Wong shared a clip of the heartwarming encounter with the Indian prime minister.

@lawrencewongst Caught up with PM Narendra Modi over a meal at the Istana! india modi ♬ original sound – Lawrence Wong – Lawrence Wong

The two leaders were filmed sharing a firm handshake. “So this is a protocol photo,” the Indian PM can be heard saying.

I want a friendship photo.

Mr Modi then proceeded to pull PM Wong into a tight embrace, with an arm around each other’s shoulders and smiles on their faces.

Netizens gush over wholesome moment

The iconic embrace was captured and uploaded to PM Wong’s Instagram account on Wednesday night.

“Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow,” the post said.

It has since received overwhelming support from netizens, with over 11K likes at the time of writing.

Many gushed over the wholesome moment and netizens urged the two leaders to “stay united”.

Others also remarked that the embrace looked to be one between two best friends.

Mr Modi says that India cherishes friendship with Singapore

PM Wong hosted a private dinner for the Indian PM on Wednesday (4 Sep) evening, where the pair discussed a wide range of issues.

Mr Modi shared his encounter with the Singaporean Prime Minister on X, referring to PM Wong as his “friend”.

“India cherishes the friendship with Singapore,” the post said.

Happy to have met my friend, PM Lawrence Wong. Had an excellent discussion on a wide range of issues. India cherishes the friendship with Singapore. https://t.co/ZLpZME0rxu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024

The official meeting between the two world leaders began on Thursday (5 Sep).

According to Mr Modi, the duo had held talks focusing on “boosting cooperation in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, AI and more”.

“We both agreed on the need to boost trade relations,” he added.

Featured image adapted from @lawrencewongst on TikTok.