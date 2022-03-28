47-Year-Old Man Allegedly Molests Woman In Ghim Moh Link HDB Lift

Many have noticed a sharp spike in violent crimes involving dangerous weapons in the past few weeks.

Unfortunately, the worrisome trend continues with an incident involving a 47-year-old man molesting and threatening a woman with a hammer in an HDB lift in Ghim Moh Link.

Source

Within 3 hours, he was arrested by the police.

Man allegedly molests woman in HDB lift & threatens her

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was suspected of sexually harassing a woman in an HDB lift at 30 Ghim Moh Link on Saturday (26 Mar).

The woman was on the way home when the incident happened. She struggled to fight him off and called for help.

In response, he used a hammer and a penknife to threaten and coerce her into submitting to his demands.

Police arrest him within 3 hours

According to the police in a media statement, they were alerted to a molestation case at around 2.40pm.

Source

Several officers from the Clementi Police Division were deployed to hunt him down using footage from police cameras.

Within 3 hours, he was found and arrested.

Source

They found the hammer and penknife in his possession and linked him to another similar case of outrage of modesty on Thursday (24 Mar).

Source

He will be charged in court on Monday (28 Mar). For aggravated outrage of modesty, he can be jailed between 3 and 10 years and caned.

Hope victim receives support needed

It is worrying to hear of such incidents happening in broad daylight. We hope the victim will receive the necessary help and support she needs to recover from this incident.

Meanwhile, kudos to the police for their swift action, successfully capturing the suspect within hours.

Crime always takes place unexpectedly. But if you’re ever taking a lift with a stranger, it’s best to be alert so you can take action and escape if necessary.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook & Singapore Police Force.