MOM Housing Officer Follows 11-Year-Old Girl To Flat & Molests Her, Gets 17 Months’ Jail

57-Year-Old MOM Officer Follows Girl From Bus To Flat And Molests Her

In Oct 2020, Loh Jin, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) housing officer, followed an 11-year-old girl to a playground.

He then followed the young girl to her flat where he proceeded to molest her, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

On Tuesday (10 Jan), the 57-year-old was sentenced to one year and five months’ jail after pleading guilty to one count of using criminal force to outrage the victim’s modesty.

MOM officer tailed girl and brother to flat

On 19 Oct 2020, the 11-year-old girl took a bus home from Bishan with her eight-year-old brother.

They alighted near her school in Toa Payoh and went to a nearby playground to play with other children.

Loh, who was also on the bus, alighted at the same stop and observed that they had gone to the playground.

According to The Straits Times (ST), he walked over and took a picture of the girl and her brother.

At around 5.30pm, the 11-year-old and her brother decided to head back home.

As they left the playground, Loh tailed the siblings and followed them up in the lift.

Afterwards, Loh continued trailing them toward their flat when they arrived at their floor.

The siblings’ parents were apparently not home at the time, and as they entered the flat, Loh followed as well.

Molests girl in her flat

Surprised that Loh was entering their flat, the girl told him that her parents had instructed her not to let strangers into their home.

Loh then showed her the picture he had taken of her and her brother. He then reached out and molested the girl.

Shocked, the girl recoiled, taking a step back before bursting into tears.

Seeing her in distress, Loh retreated and left the flat immediately.

Loh subsequently took the stairs down the block before taking a cab home.

The girl reportedly lodged a police report later that day.

Sentenced to one year and five months’ jail

On Tuesday (10 Jan), 57-year-old Loh pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force to outrage the victim’s modesty.

The prosecutor had asked for at least one year and six months’ jail.

He said Loh was persistent in his offending conduct and stressed that the victim was only 11 years old.

On the other hand, Loh’s lawyer asked for a jail term of not longer than a year.

He pointed out that this was Loh’s first offence and that the 57-year-old had cooperated with the police and pleaded guilty earlier on.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Timothy Newman on Unsplash.