Mom’s Touch Closes All Singapore Outlets From 10 Feb

The pandemic hasn’t been kind to F&B outlets which have been struggling with low customer traffic. Sad to say, we’re bidding another farewell to a popular fast food chain.

Korean fast food chain Mom’s Touch has closed all of its Singapore-based outlets from Thursday (10 Feb).

Source

The operator has apparently closed the business to settle its debts.

Mom’s Touch ceases operations in Singapore

In an Instagram post, Mom’s Touch announced that they would be closing all their Singapore outlets.

Source

The fast-food chain had a total of 3 outlets in Singapore — at Paya Lebar Quarter, The Centrepoint, and Eastwood Centre in Bedok.

Source

Its first outlet in Paya Lebar Quarter opened in 2019.

A look at the menu reveals it specialises in fried chicken and burgers made with quality ingredients.

Source

Operator has to settle debts

No Signboard, the operator of Mom’s Touch, will end the business to settle debts.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that No Signboard owed $176,200 in rent for 2 outlets.

The letters of demand apparently stated that they must pay a sum of $12,161.10 for their store at The Centrepoint and $163,965.56 for the one at Paya Lebar Quarter.

Landlords have threatened to take legal action if the operator fails to pay.

According to 8 Days Singapore, their subsidiary Hawker QSR will pursue creditors’ voluntary liquidation. The business is struggling to continue operations because of its liabilities.

Besides Mom’s Touch, No Signboard is also in charge of Little Sheep Hot Pot, Draft Denmark, No Signboard Sheng Jian, and upcoming outlet Mukanban Noddle.

Tough times for food brands

Since 2020, food brands have been hit hard by pandemic-related restrictions.

Nothing lasts forever, but if it’s within your means, continue to support your beloved food brands so they can get through these tough times.

Hopefully, more businesses will manage to stay afloat in spite of the challenges they may face.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.