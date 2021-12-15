People’s Park Centre Ya Kun & ION Violet Oon Amongst F&B Outlets Closed For Covid-19 Breaches

Since the start of the pandemic, authorities have imposed strict Covid-19 safety measures on F&B outlets to ensure the public’s safety.

However, on Wednesday (15 Dec), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said 22 outlets were caught breaching these measures and were ordered to close in December.

These include notable eateries such as Ya Kun Kaya Café at People’s Park Centre and Violet Oon Singapore at ION Orchard.

Another 11 F&B places were also fined for various other breaches.

22 F&B outlets ordered to close after Covid-19 breaches

On Wednesday (15 Dec), MSE shared in a statement that 22 F&B outlets were caught breaching Covid-19 safe management measures this month.

Breaches included:

Failing to ensure customers keep to the permitted group size

Failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1m between different groups

Failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers.

Amongst the 22 outlets was Violent Oon Singapore at ION Orchard, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The Peranakan restaurant was ordered to close for 10 days from 15-24 Dec.

Ya Kun Kaya Café at People’s Park Centre was also similarly ordered to shut from 12-21 Dec.

Both these eateries failed to ensure safe distancing between customers on multiple occasions.

Another outlet caught breaching measures was Havana KTV Night Club in Amoy Street.

The nightlife establishment pivoted to an F&B outlet but did not minimise physical interaction between staff and customers.

Another pivoted establishment, Havoc (Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall), was also found allowing liquor consumption past 10.30pm and providing customers with card games.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) had asked that they both shut for 10 days.

11 other outlets fined for breaches

Besides that, another 11 outlets and 31 individuals were fined for not abiding by various measures, reported ST.

These breaches included allowing music videos to be played within outlets’ premises and gathering in groups over the permitted size.

Tamago En at Causeway Point and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at Century Square were caught failing to ensure a safe distance of 1m between customers. They were fined $1,000.

As the year-end festive period approaches, MSE shared that authorities will be stepping up enforcement at F&B outlets.

The ministry added that strict compliance with safe management measures (SMM) is critical for everyone’s safety, especially amidst the global risk of the Omicron variant.

Enforcement action taken at parks & beaches

Enforcement actions are not only taking place at F&B outlets.

MSE said 40 individuals’ particulars were also taken down in the first 13 days of December for gathering in groups larger than the permitted size at parks and beaches.

Among these is a group of 22 individuals playing soccer at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Enforcement action will be taken against them.

As a safety measure, National Parks Board (NParks) will temporarily close access to some parks or sections of lawns and facilities if it gets too crowded.

This will also be done when Covid-19 measures are not followed, reported ST.

Exercise social responsibility

The end of the year is fast approaching. Whilst everyone is in a festive mood and spending time with loved ones, MSE reminds the public to exercise social responsibility.

Only by doing so can we protect both our own healths and that of others.

So even as we enjoy the freedoms granted to us, remember to abide by the prevailing rules.

