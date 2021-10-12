Police Revoke Licences Of 8 Nightlife & F&B Establishments After Covid-19 Breaches

As per the latest announced measures, F&B establishments have had to reduce their capacities accordingly. Along with that, the authorities are hard at work ensuring that these measures are strictly adhered to.

Just earlier this month, The Straits Times (ST) reported that 10 public entertainment and nightlife outlets were found to have breached safe management measures (SMM).

On Tuesday (12 Oct), the police shared that a total of 5 public entertainment licences and 8 liquor licences were revoked from 8 establishments.

According to the police, these establishments have repeatedly breached Covid-19 measures.

Repeated breaches found in 8 establishments

As reported by Channel News Asia (CNA), 8 nightlife and F&B establishments were found breaching Covid-19 measures.

Source

The names of the 8 nightlife and F&B establishments are as follows:

Club Peaches

HooHa Cafe

Club Mao by Barcode

Cheers Up

Club One Min

Adamouse

Alive@SG

Tangmen

During checks held by government agencies, these establishments were guilty of breaching Covid-19 measures on multiple occasions.

Some of these breaches include the provision of hostessing services, failure to ensure the limit of group sizes and provision of dice games and cards within the premises.

The repeated and egregious nature of their breaches has compelled the police to revoke their licences, they said.

As a result of this breach, the authorities have ordered them to close for periods ranging from 10 to 30 days.

They may also face prosecution and fines for their breaches.

Police advise following SMM seriously

The police have also reiterated their zero-tolerance stance on establishments that continue to flout these measures.

Offenders found guilty of not complying with Covid-19 SMM can be jailed up to 6 months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Government agencies and the police will continue to carry out regular enforcement checks in the coming months, they said.

As a piece of advice, the police also recommend that members of the public and businesses take the prevailing SMM seriously.

Authorities will revoke licences for continual breaches

If there’s one lesson we can take away from the KTV cluster, it’s that these places can become a breeding ground for large clusters.

Thankfully, the authorities have been unrelenting with their checks and establishments are having to pay the price for flouting these measures.

With their vigilant checks, we are hopeful that a cluster like the KTV one would not come about anymore.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook & Facebook.