Scurrying monitor lizard scares Thai motorcyclist off her bike, she screams as reptile approaches

Scurrying monitor lizard scares Thai motorcyclist off her bike

A scurrying monitor lizard scared a Thai motorcyclist off her bike after it rushed at her along a narrow path next to a canal.

The huge lizard was seemingly running away from another motorcyclist before the fated encounter.

The clip, posted two days ago on TikTok, began with a man driving along a narrow path while the lizard rushed away due to the noise from his motorbike.

Laughing at the sight of the scurrying lizard, the man came to a stop when the lizard rapidly approached another motorcyclist headed in the other direction.

Unlike the man, the other motorcyclist became frightened at the sight of the lizard. She quickly hops off her bike, but lets out a loud screech as the lizard gets uncomfortably close.

The scream stops the lizard in its tracks. It then jumps onto the short wall as it contemplates jumping into the canal below.

Lizard hops in the water as motorcycle gets closer

“Don’t be scared. It’ll jump in the water if you just drive over,” the man said to the scared woman.

“But I’m scared,” the woman replied. The man then tells her that the lizard would jump off after hearing the noise from her motorbike.

However, the woman seems ready to abandon her bike and groceries as she walks away to put more room between her and the reptile.

Letting out a small chuckle, the man drives closer to the lizard and chases it into the water.

Netizen joked that monitor lizard was a ‘matchmaker’

The clip quickly went viral, drawing 5.9 million views over two days. Netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

A couple of comments sympathized with the woman, saying that if they were in her shoes, they would’ve leapt into the canal before the lizard did.

Another comment said that the man’s advice was perfect — if only he wasn’t so far away when he gave it.

Finally, plenty of netizens also quipped that the lizard was possibly a matchmaker, luring two people together.

Featured image adapted from @blues0674 on TikTok.