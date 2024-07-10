‘Dual monitors in love’: 2 monitor lizards captured engaging in PDA in Bayfront MRT

2 monitor lizards engage in PDA in Bayfront MRT

In a scene straight out of a reptilian rom-com, two monitor lizards were caught in a steamy rendezvous at Bayfront MRT Station, right in the middle of the infinity mirror tunnel leading to Gardens by the Bay.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) dropped the scandalous footage on 5 July, cheekily dubbing it ‘Dual Monitors in Love’.

According to ACRES, its officers were called to the scene but were reluctant to intervene as it would be “bad karma”.

The video later shows one lizard strolling on its own while the other lounges casually in the middle of the corridor.

Perhaps bashful that their romantic encounter had drawn a crowd, the lovebirds — lovelizards? — eventually “decided to end their PDA and split ways”, noted ACRES in its video.

The reptiles then slinked off behind the mirrors, away from prying eyes.

ACRES releases monitors lizards back into the wild together

Despite the initial hesitance, ACRES officers eventually stepped in, safely capturing and containing the amorous duo after about 30 minutes.

The officers then released the monitor lizards back into the wild — together, of course.

“They ran off into the sunset and lived happily ever after (hopefully!),” ACRES wrote, manifesting a fairy-tale ending to this scaly love saga.

Netizens amused by reptilian couple

The incident sparked amused reactions online, with one netizen cheekily commenting on the reptilian couple’s choice of a date spot.

Another quipped that this isn’t the “dual monitor setup” they’re used to, cleverly mixing up computer monitors with monitor lizards.

Overall, netizens appreciated the effort ACRES took to care for these lovey-dovey lizards.

If you spot a monitor lizard, keep your distance and admire it from afar.

Should you get bitten, call emergency services immediately.

For more information about monitor lizards, visit the National Parks Board website.

