Monkey Chomps On Crazy Spicy Maggi Noodles In M’sia, Stays Cool & Doesn’t Flinch

Monkey In Malaysia Cooly Eats Crazy Spicy Maggi Noodles

Humans in this part of the world have a penchant for spicy food, but who knew it was the same for animals?

In a viral video uploaded on social media, a lone macaque had stolen a cup of Pedas Giler or Crazy Spicy Maggi noodles and proceeded to eat it nonchalantly.

Without flinching, the monkey scooped up heaps of the noodles and chucked them back while staying extremely cool.

Chows down on crazy spicy Maggi noodles without flinching

Since the video was posted on the Kongsi Viral Instagram page on Tuesday (21 Feb), the short clip has garnered nearly 27,000 likes and over 478,000 views.

In the 15-second clip, a monkey sits on a ledge while holding onto a cup of Crazy Spicy Maggi noodles.

The greedy macaque was not shy at all, as it grabbed much as it could in one hand before shoving the noodles into its mouth.

Interestingly enough, it looked like the monkey hesitated after the first massive handful, as it pulled away some strands from its mouth.

Even if it did feel the heat, the monkey persevered and cooly dispatched another handful down the hatch.

The creature even took a moment to admire its surroundings before chowing down the rest of the cup noodles without flinching one bit.

Humans warn monkey of impending diarrhoea

Knowing what the aftermath of eating spicy food entails, netizens expressed their concern for the little monkey. One user was kind enough to warn it of impending diarrhoea.

Another even offered some words of advice for the adventurous monkey, urging it to take better care of its stomach and intestines by sticking to bananas.

One comment, allegedly from the sibling of the person behind the camera, provided extra context to the clip.

Writing in Malay, the netizen explained that their sibling had left the cup noodles on the balcony to grab a drink. But when they returned, they saw the monkey chowing down on the food.

Afraid that the macaque may turn violent, the sibling opted to steer clear of the creature.

To end the comment, the netizen clarified that their sibling didn’t intentionally feed the monkey the noodles.

Monkeys often take what they fancy

Singaporeans have seen their fair share of monkey business. Just last year, a monkey went viral for stealing a poor boy’s bag.

While it’s not rare to hear of monkeys stealing snacks, a hungry monkey with a killer spice tolerance is truly a sight to behold.

We can only hope that the macaque and his bowels are in good shape after this feat.

Featured image adapted from @kongsi.viral on Instagram.