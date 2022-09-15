S’pore Reports 3 New Cases Of Monkeypox On 15 Sep, Brings Total To 19

MOH Reports 3 More Cases Of Monkeypox, 19 Infections Confirmed

On Thursday (15 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported three additional cases of monkeypox, according to their weekly update.

Recorded between 4 Sep and 10 Sep, the three infections were the first to be detected this month.

The latest update brings our national monkeypox tally to 19.

Highest number of cases recorded so far

In a weekly update on Thursday (15 Sep), the health ministry shared that there were three new cases of monkeypox recorded between 4 Sep and 10 Sep.

With the three latest cases, Singapore has reported 19 monkeypox infections thus far.

Prior to this update, Singapore last recorded a monkeypox infection on 25 Aug, about 3 weeks ago.

MOH did not disclose further information regarding the cases, such as the patients’ age, condition, and date of infection.

Travellers advised to exercise caution

Earlier in June, MOH issued an advisory urging members of the public – and in particular, travellers – to remain vigilant and practise good personal hygiene.

Those who experience symptoms such as a sudden onset of high fever and swollen lymph nodes are strongly encouraged to seek immediate medical attention.

Confirmed monkeypox cases are allowed to recover at home if deemed suitable by a doctor. However, cases with higher risk complications will continue to be monitored in hospitals.

