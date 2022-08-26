S’pore Reports 16th Monkeypox Infection On 25 Aug, 3 Weeks Since Previous Case

Singapore 16th Monkeypox Case Recorded Between 14 & 20 Aug

Singapore has recorded yet another case of monkeypox, its 16th, according to a Ministry of Health (MOH) update on Thursday (25 Aug).

This comes about three weeks after MOH’s last monkeypox update.

Information regarding the case is scarce, as MOH’s new update format doesn’t reveal much about the patient’s age, gender, recent activities or symptoms.

In a weekly update posted on Thursday (25 Aug), MOH reported a new case of monkeypox that they had detected between 14 and 20 Aug.

Unfortunately, this time, the health ministry didn’t provide details about the case, such as the patient’s age, condition, and exact date of infection.

The latest report brings the total number of monkeypox cases in Singapore to 16.

MOH last reported cases of monkeypox on 5 Aug. They recorded two new infections that day, including Singapore’s first local transmission.

Monkeypox patients can recover from home if deemed suitable

Since Monday (22 Aug), monkeypox patients have been allowed to recover at home if they’re assessed to be clinically stable and if their place of residence is deemed suitable.

Still, those who test positive for monkeypox are required to remain isolated until they are medically assessed to be “non-infectious”.

Meanwhile, cases found to be at higher risk of complications will continue to be managed in hospitals.

We wish the patients infected with monkeypox a swift and smooth recovery.

