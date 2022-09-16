More Rainfall Expected In 2nd Half Of September, Widespread Thundery Showers Over Month’s End

More Rainfall In Second Half Of September Compared With First Half Due To Sumatra Squalls

While September started off with wet weather, it seems to have dried up lately with warm days returning.

However, the second half of the month will see wet weather again, as more rainfall is expected, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In fact, Singapore may also experience widespread thundery showers towards the end of the month.

Thundery showers on most days

In a weather advisory on Friday (16 Sep), the MSS said the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions will persist over Singapore in the next two weeks.

That means short-duration thundery showers would occur on most days during this period.

These can be expected between the late morning and afternoon.

Sumatra Squalls may develop in month-end

This is especially during the latter half of this period, i.e. the end of the month, when Sumatra Squalls may develop.

They’ll bring widespread thundery showers, as well as gusty winds, over Singapore on a few mornings too.

Sumatra Squalls form due to convergence of winds over the region, the MSS said.

In the fortnight, low-level winds will keep on blowing from the southeast or southwest.

More rainfall in second half of September

As a result, the MSS predicts more rainfall in the second half of September, compared with the first half.

However, the overall rainfall for the whole month will likely be near to normal, over most areas of Singapore.

That may be because in the first half of the month, the rainfall was below average for many parts of the island.

Daily temperature remains between 24°C & 33°C

As for the daily temperature, it won’t get much cooler, with the mercury hovering between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

In fact, a few days will be warm, especially in the coming week.

On these days, the maximum temperature could be as high as 34°C.

In the first half of September, the daily maximum temperature ranged from 30.7°C to 34.4°C.

The highest temperature of 34.4°C was recorded at Paya Lebar on 12 Sep.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jeremy Kwok on Unsplash.