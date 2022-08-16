More Thundery Showers Till End-August, Temperature May Dip Below 23°C On Some Rainy Nights

Second Half Of August To Have More Thundery Showers

The weather has been an unpredictable mix of warm and wet recently. But the good news is that we can expect more thundery showers in the last two weeks of August.

While this would bring us some relief from the heat, it could work against us if we’re out and about without umbrellas.

To prevent getting into such a hassle, do keep your umbrellas close so that you wouldn’t have to worry about getting stuck in the rain.

More thundery showers in second half of August compared to first half

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, we can expect to see more rain and thunder until August ends.

Thundery showers will likely strike between late morning and afternoon, and at night.

Early risers, you might wanna take note as the Sumatra squalls may also bring thunderstorms in the pre-dawn and morning for a few days.

Temperature could dip below 23°C on certain rainy days

All in all, the second half of August is projected to be much wetter than the first half. On certain rainy days, the daily minimum temperature could drop to below 23°C.

It’s not going to be all wet and cloudy, though. Some days will still be warm, with daily highs of around 34°C.

And on some nights when it’s not raining, it is still expected to be warm and humid at 28°C.

Featured image by MS News.