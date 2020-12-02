3 S’pore Mosques Visited By Covid-19 Patients, Prayer Bookings Automatically Cancelled

Just one week ago, Singapore seemed to have turned a corner in our battle with Covid-19, with no community cases for 15 days.

However, we’ve now reported 6 community cases in the past 6 days.

And with that, the number of places visited by those cases have also naturally increased.

3 mosques in Singapore have now been listed among these places, and will be closed on Wednesday (2 Dec) for cleaning and disinfection.

MUIS notified of Covid-19-positive visitors

According to a Facebook post by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Wednesday (2 Dec), they were notified of the news by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 3 mosques are:

1. Masjid Ahmad, in Pasir Panjang

2. Masjid En-Naeem, in Tampines

3. Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim, in Telok Blangah

All 3 were visited by Covid-19-positive people recently.

Though it wasn’t revealed who the cases are, MUIS referred to “individuals”, so it appears to be more than 1 case.

Congregational prayer bookings cancelled

Due to the visitations, the 3 mosques will be closed on Wednesday (2 Dec) for cleaning and disinfection.

Those planning on heading to any of the mosques for congregational prayers should also take note that they have all been automatically cancelled for the day.

Congregants who have had close contact with the individuals will be contacted by MOH, as part of its active contact-tracing process.

MUIS reminds all to use TraceTogether

MUIS said the incident is a “timely reminder” that using TraceTogether while visiting mosques is important.

This will ensure that those who may have been exposed to an infected person at the mosque can be quickly identified, contacted and isolated.

On 13 Nov, 10 mosques in Singapore adopted compulsory TraceTogether check-ins. This was because they were preparing for more congregants, especially during Friday prayers.

However, the 3 mosques visited recently were not among the 10 mosques that implemented TraceTogether-only check-ins from that date.

Safe distancing measures still must be followed

While the presence of Covid-19 cases walking around the community is scary, Singapore’s sterling commitment to contract tracing at least ensures that there’s quick identification and isolation of those who may have been exposed.

This also serves as a good wake-up call to the public that we’ve not totally eradicated the virus, and safe distancing measures still need to be followed.

Hopefully, nobody at these mosques were infected.

