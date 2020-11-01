10 Singapore Mosques To Use TraceTogether-Only Check-Ins From 13 Nov

As more activities resume and crowds grow in tandem, contact tracing becomes more complex, which is likely why authorities are motioning for a switch to TraceTogether. With cinemas the first to implement them, mosques seem to be following up soon.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (1 Nov), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) shared the upcoming changes.

In preparation for more congregants especially during Friday prayers, 10 mosques around Singapore will be shifting to TraceTogether check-ins only.

Up to 250 congregants can join Friday prayers from 13 Nov

Though safe management measures have been successful at mosques, they’ve also reduced people’s chances of earning a prayer slot, especially on Fridays.

Perhaps aware that many are longing to fulfill their obligations again, MUIS is gradually expanding mosque capacities.

From 13 Nov, the following mosques will first welcome 150 congregants, split into 3 zones of 50, for Friday prayers:

Once the venues and congregants can adapt to the larger crowd, the mosques will increase to 5 zones, accommodating up to 250 people.

Each mosque will aim to welcome up to 750 congregants eventually, to allow more people to carry out their Friday prayers.

Note that the larger capacity is for Friday prayers only.

TraceTogether-only check-ins at mosques across all timings

From 13 Nov too, the above named mosques will only use TraceTogether check-ins for SafeEntry, due to the higher volume of visitors.

Congregants planning to visit, regardless of the time of day, should take note.

Those without mobile phones to access the app should also have their TraceTogether tokens by then, if they wish to enter the mosques.

They may seek assistance from mosque officials if need be.

Recently, TraceTogether token collections have been put on hold, as CCs stagger distribution dates.

You should thus check the website here, to see when collection will commence at your nearest CC.

A gradual transition to Phase 3

No doubt, the move towards TraceTogether-only check-ins is part of Singapore’s efforts to enter Phase 3 cautiously.

More popular public places will likely employ their use sooner rather than later, with many others following suit.

Let’s hope that the transition will be a smooth one for all, especially older folks who may need help to adapt.

