TraceTogether Collection To Resume 1 Constituency At A Time From 29 Oct

Checking into locations using TraceTogether will be mandatory by the end of the year. Ever since the announcement last week, there’s been a surge in demand for these nifty tokens.

The tokens became so popular that long queues were spotted at many collection venues, i.e. community clubs (CCs).

To better manage crowds and ensure sufficient supply for residents, distribution of TraceTogether tokens at all 38 CCs has been put on hold till 29 Oct.

It will then resume in stages in each constituency, starting with Marsiling.

TraceTogether collection to resume progressively in each constituency

According to Smart Nation and Digital Government Office on Tuesday (27 Oct), they have temporarily suspended distribution of tokens at 38 CCs.

This is so that they could move to a new distribution method, which would see collection venues opening up in stages according to constituencies.

Authorities will set aside stocks for residents based on new collection schedules, so residents should only collect their tokens at a designated place and time.

You will receive a notification when collection is ready in your area.

Marsiling constituents can collect first on 29 Oct

On 29 Oct, only residents in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC will be able to collect TraceTogether tokens, beginning with Marsiling CC.

Subsequently, more CCs in other constituencies will open for token collection in stages till Dec.

It is expected that residents can collect their tokens at all CCs by the second half of December.

Hope new collection method can better meet demands

While tech-savvy residents can download and use the TraceTogether app, TraceTogether tokens will prove useful especially to elderly residents who struggle with technology.

Since the distribution is currently suspended, you can check the TokenGoWhere website for collection schedules in your area after 6pm on 28 Oct.

Hopefully the new distribution method will be successful in handling high demands for the tokens.

