49 mosques in S’pore will conduct at least 2 prayer sessions on Hari Raya

Up to 3 prayer sessions available across 68 mosques in Singapore this Hari Raya

68 mosques will conduct up to three prayer sessions on Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year, according to an update by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

In addition, supplementary spaces will be available at 34 mosque-affiliated qaryahs, or Muslim community groups.

Of the 68 mosques, eight of them will offer three prayer sessions.

8 mosques to have 3 morning prayer sessions

In a Facebook post on Thursday (4 April), MUIS shared an update on the number of prayer sessions available at mosques across Singapore this Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

68 mosques will hold up to three prayer sessions, providing a total of 228,760 prayer spaces.

19 will conduct only one session at either 7.20am or 8.45am.

Meanwhile, 41 mosques will have two sessions.

Most sessions will commence at 7.20am and 8.45am except for the Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam, which will host its sessions at 8.45am and 9.45am.

Meanwhile, eight mosques will have three sessions at 7.20am, 8.45am, and 9.45am.

They include Angullia Mosque on Serangoon Road, Haji Mohd Salleh Mosque in Geylang, and Assyakirin Mosque in Taman Jurong.

34 mosque-affiliated qaryahs will have spaces available

Additionally, 34 mosque-affiliated qaryahs will have supplementary spaces available for residents who are on the lookout for prayer sessions in their neighbourhoods.

A full list of the qaryahs can be found on MUIS’ official website.

These spaces will hold two sessions at 8.15am and 9.30am, with the latter taking place only at Qaryah Pandan Gardens.

A booking is required to attend the first session at Masjid Darul Ghufran and may be done here.

Those attending the third session are requested to give up to 15 minutes allowance for those before them to leave the mosque.

This applies to visitors entering Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam for the 9.45am session as well.

For more details on this year’s Hari Raya prayers, visit MUIS’ website.

