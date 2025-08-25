‘I told it to go disturb someone else’: Former SIA flight attendant shares spooky encounters in ‘most haunted hotel’

Former SIA flight attendant reveals personal experiences in ‘most haunted hotel’

A former Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight attendant has revealed her spine-chilling experiences at what she calls “the most haunted hotel” she ever stayed in as crew.

Sharing her story on Instagram on 20 Aug, @heyambertan recalled how the hotel’s long, dim corridors immediately set an unsettling tone.

“I always hoped I’d get a room right beside a crew mate,” she wrote.

She also described a walkway to the rooms where flickering lights and heavy silence seemed to follow every step.

But it wasn’t just the atmosphere. Crew members reported electronics turning on and off by themselves.

“The television would suddenly turn on and off, with no one touching the remote,” the Original Poster (OP) shared.

Shared dreams and waking up with mysterious scratches

Even more disturbing were recurring dreams shared by multiple crew members.

Many described seeing a “faceless crowd” dressed in white, silently standing at the foot of their beds.

Some crew also reported waking up with mysterious scratch marks, while lights would flicker unpredictably, plunging rooms into sudden darkness.

One particularly unsettling experience involved bathroom doors swinging open and slamming shut by themselves.

“That sound jolts you awake, then back to sleep again, because you’re just too tired to even care,” the OP admitted.

In another incident, she woke to the sound of a chair being dragged across the floor — and saw that it had shifted slightly.

“I was furious and started hurling pillows at the chair and yelled at ‘it’ to stop. I told it to go disturb someone else instead. And the crazy part? It worked,” she said.

Despite the chilling encounter, she said sleep was simply too important to be lost.

“Sorry to whoever ‘it’ went to… sleep is way too important to me.”

Other crew members share similar encounters

According to the OP, she wasn’t alone. Other crew members allegedly had comparable experiences at the same hotel.

Crewmates in two adjacent rooms reportedly saw their televisions display strange faces — even when unplugged — causing both to flee in fright.

Whispered tales of the hotel circulated among crew during layovers, with repeated accounts of faceless dreams, scratches, and unexplained noises.

Netizens speculate hotel’s location

Her post has since sparked discussions online, with many noting that even experienced airline staff aren’t immune to ghostly encounters during their travels.

One netizen urged the OP to reveal the name of the hotel and speculated whether it was located in Taipei, Taiwan.

An Instagram user wondered whether carrying a Bible or a talisman might ward off the spirits.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more details.

