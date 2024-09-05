‘Why is it your business?’: Mother in Taiwan slammed for putting cigarette in baby’s mouth, responds angrily

Mother in Taiwan criticised for letting baby smoke, responds with anger

A young mother in Taiwan has come under fire after posting a shocking video of her baby with a cigarette on social media.

The controversy began when a netizen shared the video in a Taiwanese Facebook group, calling out the 18-year-old mother for her irresponsible actions, as reported by Noudoo.

Screenshots from the mother’s Instagram Story showed the baby holding a cigarette in their mouth, sparking outrage and calls for intervention.

“An 18-year-old mother giving her baby a cigarette. Shouldn’t social services be concerned?” the netizen questioned in the post.

Recorded & shared on social media

According to reports, the mother filmed scenes of her baby with the cigarette and uploaded the footage to her Instagram Story, even saving it in her Highlights.

Her actions quickly drew condemnation, with many netizens slamming her for endangering her child.

Some even lamented the fate of children born to such parents.

Mother responds angrily, says it’s none of their business

In response to the backlash, the mother lashed out angrily, defending her actions.

“So what? What business is it of yours?” she wrote.

“That’s my child. How does it concern you? If you don’t like it, don’t watch. I’ll raise my child however I want.”

She continued to express frustration, saying: “If you have an opinion, go have your own kid and mind your own business. Stop running your mouth. If you’re brave enough, say it to my face instead of hiding behind a screen.”

After facing waves of criticism, the mother eventually took down her Instagram account. However, persistent netizens quickly found her husband’s Facebook profile and continued discussing the issue there.

Screenshots shared in the Facebook group suggest that the mother is Taiwanese and was born in 2006.

Outrage over mother’s actions continues

In the Facebook group, comments poured in condemning the mother’s behaviour.

One netizen described her actions as foolish, while another noted that it’s often the grandparents who end up suffering due to young parents’ irresponsibility.

One criticised her for not having any sense of logic, pointing to her angry retort as further proof of her poor judgment.

Others urged the mother to reflect on her actions, with many voicing concern for the child’s well-being.

The incident has left netizens deeply concerned about the mother’s reckless behaviour and the potential harm to her baby.

