Mother, daughter found dead at HDB block: Husband said wife was ‘moody’ & ‘worried about baby’s development’

Coroner’s inquiry conducted into death of mother and daughter in 2023

On Tuesday (23 July), a coroner’s inquiry was conducted into the deaths of a mother and her one-year-old daughter who were found dead at the foot of a Housing Development Board (HDB) in 2023.

According to The Straits Times (ST), at around 10am on 5 Nov last year, a Sunday, the woman’s husband noticed that his wife was not getting ready to leave for church.

She informed her husband that she would stay home with their one-year-old daughter who was feeling unwell.

Not thinking much of it, her husband left for church with their son who insisted on going to church that day.

Resident heard loud thuds

Per ST, a resident in the vicinity was hanging clothes outside her balcony at around 12.35pm that same day when she saw something fall — one after the other — followed by loud thuds.

The resident then spotted the mother and baby lying motionless at the foot of the HDB block and called the police.

The woman’s husband returned from church at around 1.30pm when he noticed a police cordon at their block.

When he realised that his wife and child were not home, he approached officers to ask if there were two bodies.

The officers showed him photos of the incident, after which he confirmed their identities.

Husband said wife was ‘moody’ and ‘worried’

According to ST, police investigation officer (IO) Clarice Koh told the court that the husband had noticed that his wife was having sudden temper outbursts after their son was born in 2019.

Even though the outbursts subsided after two years, her “moodiness” came back after their daughter was born a few years later.

She was reportedly worried about her child’s development as the one-year-old was found to be underdeveloped and underweight.

The woman’s parents also observed that their daughter was more irritable and kept to herself, noting that she took fewer photos of her children.

However, IO Koh shared that in both hospital checkups after giving birth to her children, the woman displayed no signs of mental issues or post-natal depression.

The police also do not suspect foul play. State Coroner Adam Nakhoda will next present his findings on 22 Aug.

