Multiple motorcycles involved in chain collision on Causeway, 4 reportedly sent to hospital

Causeway chain collision involved at least 10 motorcycles, reportedly caused by dropped electric drill

Multiple motorcycles were involved in a chain collision along the Causeway on Monday (5 Jan), with four motorcyclists reportedly sent to the hospital, reported the China Press.

Videos shared on social media showed the motorcycles piled on top of one another, completely blocking the motorcycle lane.

Motorcycles lie on Causeway after chain collision

Netizens said the massive accident took place at about 9.50am, in the direction towards Singapore.

Several motorcyclists were seen sitting or standing at the side of the passageway as their motorcycles lay flat on the road.

In a photo shared by China Press, a motorcyclist is lying on the road, his helmet next to him.

One video, which had the time stamp of 10.13am, showed police officers at the scene after the motorcycle lane had been largely cleared.

However, many motorcycles and their riders were still at the side of the road.

Collision caused by motorcyclist who dropped his drill

According to China Press, a motorcyclist involved claimed on Facebook that the accident started after one of the motorcyclists dropped his electric drill on the road.

He had stopped his motorcycle in the middle of the road and got off to retrieve the drill, the original poster (OP) wrote.

But this led to at least 10 motorcycles behind crashing into one another, with the OP being the first to hit the stationary motorcycle.

He said it was fortunate that he was not speeding or the consequences would have been more serious.

At least 10 motorcycles involved

The OP counted at least 10 motorcycles that were involved in the chain collision.

Four motorcyclists were injured and sent to the hospital, he said.

The OP himself was not seriously injured, suffering only hand pain.

The Malaysian police have not yet responded to queries from China Press.

