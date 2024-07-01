23-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with bus on BKE

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after being trapped under bus on BKE

A motorcycle and bus were involved in a serious accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) that caused the death of the 23-year-old motorcyclist.

The man, who was trapped under the bus, had to be rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Videos show SCDF officers next to bus on BKE

Footage of the aftermath of the accident was shared on the Facebook page of Singapore roads accident.com on Sunday (30 June).

It showed SCDF officers and members of the public crowding next to a private bus that had stopped on the road shoulder of the expressway.

They appeared to be assisting someone under the bus.

Another clip, ostensibly taken by a car passing by the scene, showed at least two SCDF vehicles at the scene, with traffic being guided away from the left side of the expressway.

Several SCDF officers were seen next to the private bus.

BKE bus accident caused congestion till SLE exit

The Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account on X warned motorists at 2.14pm that day of an accident on the BKE towards Woodlands, before the Woodlands Ave 3 Exit.

At 2.23pm, the account advised motorists to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

However, the accident resulted in congestion till the Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit, the LTA later said.

As of 3.01pm, the congestion persisted, according to an update.

Accident involved bus & motorcyclist on BKE: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said they were alerted to a road traffic accident on Sunday (30 June) at about 2.10pm.

The location was along the BKE in the direction towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), before the exit to Woodlands Avenue 3.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), which was also alerted at the same time, said the accident involved a bus and a motorcycle.

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after BKE bus accident

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, they found a person trapped under a bus.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment and conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while conscious.

However, the 23-year-old male motorcyclist subsequently died in hospital, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

