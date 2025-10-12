Motorcyclist dies after accident with SBS bus along PIE, family appeals for witnesses & footage

Motorcyclist fell onto PIE, bus could not avoid her: SBS Transit

The family of a motorcyclist who died after an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) is appealing for witnesses and footage of the incident.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed an SBS Transit bus and a white van coming to a stop on the expressway, after which an orange motorcycle is seen lying on its side in front of the bus.

Motorcyclist not seen after accident with bus on PIE

The clip also depicted the aftermath of the accident, with the motorcycle lying on lane 3 a few metres ahead of the bus, which appeared to have swerved slightly to the side.

The motorcyclist is nowhere to be seen, however.

A passer-by and the bus captain are later seen crouching under the front of the bus, apparently checking for something.

Family of motorcyclist appeals for witnesses & footage

According to the caption, the accident took place last Thursday (9 Oct) afternoon.

A friend of the motorcyclist said she passed away at 5pm to 5.08pm that day.

Her family is looking for witnesses and video footage of the incident to find out whether she had skidded onto the road or was knocked by another vehicle.

The existing footage is not clear as the impact was blocked, with two other vehicles believed to have a clear view, the user added.

Motorcyclist passes away in hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5pm on 9 Oct.

It took place along the PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Bedok Reservoir Road exit.

One person was sent to Changi General Hospital in an unconscious state, where she subsequently passed away, the police said.

Bus couldn’t avoid motorcyclist who fell onto PIE

In response to queries from MS News, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the motorcyclist was between two vehicles in the adjacent lanes on the right of its off-service bus, which was travelling along lane 3 of the PIE.

When the motorcyclist fell, the impact caused her to be thrown into lane 3.

In an effort to avoid her, the bus captain swerved and applied the emergency brakes, but sadly could not avoid her, Mrs Wu noted, adding:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of the motorcyclist and would like to extend our sincere condolences to her family during this very difficult time.

SBS has provided CCTV footage to the police to aid in investigations.

