Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with car in KPE tunnel, driver assisting investigations

Car slams into motorcyclist in KPE, riderless motorcycle veers dangerously across tunnel

A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Saturday (24 Jan) morning.

Footage of the incident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the white Mercedes slamming into the motorcycle from behind.

Car enters KPE & filters right to approach motorcyclist from behind

The clip, taken by another motorist, depicted the motorcycle travelling in the far-left lane while the Mercedes entered the expressway from the left.

The Mercedes proceeded to filter right, approaching the motorcycle from behind.

There is some congestion ahead, causing the motorcycle to slow down.

Motorcyclist falls off after being hit by car

However, the Mercedes failed to slow down fast enough and hit the motorcycle from behind.

The impact caused the motorcyclist and his belongings to fall off his motorcycle and onto the road.

The motorcycle, now riderless, veered right across the entire width of the KPE and hit the wall, dropping something on the road along the way.

It then veered to the left, again crossing the entire tunnel before hitting the wall.

35-year-old male motorcyclist sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 11.40am on 24 Jan.

It took place along the KPE in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE), and involved a car and a motorcycle.

A 35-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 34-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

