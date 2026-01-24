3 motorcyclists sent to hospital after accident with car along BKE, driver assisting investigations

Motorcyclists sent to hospital after accident with car along BKE, 1 was unconsious

Three motorcyclists were sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a car along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday (24 Jan) morning.

A video posted on a Facebook group for border crossers showed paramedics and several others attending to an apparent injured person at the side of the expressway.

2 ambulances arrive at scene of BKE accident

In the clip, at least one motorcycle appeared to be lying on its side across lanes 1 and 2.

Both lanes were consequently cordoned off with traffic cones.

Some debris lay on the road, together with items including a helmet.

Nearby, two ambulances were stopped in lane 2, with more paramedics appearing to attend to someone inside one of the ambulances.

Motorists advised to avoid 3 lanes

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 7.27am that an accident had occurred along the BKE in the direction of Woodlands Checkpoint, after the Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

In an update just 10 minutes later, motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3.

1 motorcyclist sent to hospital unconscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.20am on 24 Jan.

It took place along the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint, and involved a car and three motorcycles.

Three male motorcyclists were sent to the hospital. Two of them, aged 27 and 30, were in a conscious state.

However, the third motorcyclist, 28, was unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that one of them was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat General Hospital, while the other two were conveyed to Woodlands Hospital.

Additionally, a 61-year-old male car driver is assisting in investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

