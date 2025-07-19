Motorcyclist sent to hospital after colliding into the back of a car along the PIE

26-year-old motorcyclist flips over after colliding into car along the PIE

A motorcyclist has been sent to the hospital after colliding into the back of a car along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Footage of the crash posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the collision sent the motorcyclist flipping through the air.

Car stops as motorcyclist approaches on the PIE

In the clip, the motorcyclist is seen overtaking the camcar and filtering into lane 1 (far-right) of the expressway.

Specifically it appeared to be travelling between lanes 1 and 2.

As it approaches a car in lane 1, it stops, causing the motorcycle to collide with its left rear portion.

The impact caused the motorcycle to be flung into the air.

It lands on its side across lane 2 of the PIE.

Other motorcyclists come over to render assistance

After the crash, the motorcyclist lies on the road, his legs moving but seemingly unable to get up.

Soon, another motorcyclist stops to render assistance to him.

Two more people subsequently rush over to help as the car involved remains stationary in lane 1. It appears to have sustained some damage on its rear.

Footage recorded behind the same camcar showed that the accident caused a queue of cars to form in lanes 1 and 2.

Accident causes congestion till Paya Lebar

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 8.02pm on Friday (18 July) that an accident had taken place on the PIE towards Changi Airport, before the Bedok North Road exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

At 8.21pm, LTA updated that the accident had caused congestion that stretched till Paya Lebar Road.

Car driver assisting investigations into accident with motorcyclist along PIE

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8pm on 18 July.

It involved a car and a motorcycle along the PIE in the direction of Changi.

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Additionally, a 66-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 2 motorcyclists crash into each other in Bukit Panjang after car brakes to avoid bus

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.